Astros' Lance McCullers: Resumes throwing
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McCullers (foot) played catch Saturday and is scheduled to do so again Sunday, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Manager Joe Espada relayed that McCullers could start throwing off a mound Monday as long as he doesn't suffer any setbacks. McCullers landed on the 15-day injured list this past Monday due to a right foot sprain. How his foot reacts to increased work will give the Astros a better sense of when McCullers can embark on a rehab assignment, if one is needed.
More News
-
Astros' Lance McCullers: Hits IL with foot sprain•
-
Astros' Lance McCullers: Takes second loss•
-
Astros' Lance McCullers: Start officially delayed•
-
Astros' Lance McCullers: Likely pushed back to next week•
-
Astros' Lance McCullers: Fans seven in win•
-
Astros' Lance McCullers: Strikes out 12 in quality start•