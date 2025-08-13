Astros' Lance McCullers: Set for rehab outing
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McCullers (finger) will begin a rehab assignment Friday with Triple-A Sugar Land on Friday, MLB.com reports.
McCullers threw a bullpen session in Houston on Tuesday after throwing a four-inning simulated game a week earlier. Given the significant ramp up before his scheduled rehab start, McCullers could be activated from the injured list by late August.
