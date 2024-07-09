Astros manager Joe Espada said Tuesday that McCullers (forearm) will not throw for a few days, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Espada noted that McCullers' throwing arm was not responding well between bullpen sessions, and the 30-year-old will rest while the team figures out next steps. It's a step back for McCulers, who is working his way back from surgery last June to repair the flexor tendon and remove a bone spur in his right forearm.