McCullers (1-1) took the loss to the Braves on Friday, allowing three runs on seven hits while striking out six and walking three over five innings.

After pitching a six-inning gem in his first game back from injury, McCullers did not fare as well in his second outing. The Atlanta offense got to him early thanks to a third-inning three-run homer from Austin Riley. The righty allowed three walks in the contest after allowing four in his previous one, something McCullers has struggled with in past seasons. He will take a 2.45 ERA into his next appearance.