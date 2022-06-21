McCullers (forearm) threw a bullpen session and took part in fielding drills on the mound Tuesday, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports.

McCullers has been completing side sessions for nearly a month while gradually increasing the intensity of his throws and incorporating all of his pitches, but the Astros haven't yet indicated when he'll be ready to face hitters. He's likely at least a week away from beginning a rehab assignment, so McCullers could have a tough time making it back from the 60-day injured list before the All-Star break in mid-July.