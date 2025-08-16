McCullers (finger) allowed one run on four hits and two walks while striking out five across five innings in a rehab appearance with Triple-A Sugar Land on Friday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

McCullers threw 80 pitches while sitting at 91.9 mph with his fastball. Prior to the outing, general manager Dana Brown said the Astros would have to decide whether McCullers needed an additional rehab start before being activated. While no official decision has been made, McCullers looks to have checked a lot of boxes with his outing Friday night.