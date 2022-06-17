McCullers' (forearm) fastball was up to 91 mph Friday and he began throwing curveballs off flat ground earlier this week, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

These were each big steps for McCullers, as he was at 87 mph with his fastball two weeks ago and had yet to throw his curveball during his rehab. It seems like he will continue with his throwing program in a controlled environment, but now that he is throwing all of his pitches and his velocity is ticking above 90 mph on his fastball, a rehab assignment may not be too far down the road.