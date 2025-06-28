McCullers (foot) will come off the 15-day injured list Saturday and will start against the Cubs, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

McCullers landed on the 15-day injured list in mid-June due to a right foot sprain. He resumed throwing shortly after his move to the IL and showed enough progress during his bullpen sessions to forego a rehab assignment. McCullers posted a 3.20 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 35:10 K:BB in 25.1 innings across five starts prior to landing on the IL.