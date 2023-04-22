Dubon went 3-for-5 with a double, two runs, one RBI and a steal in Friday's win over Atlanta.
Dubon extended his hitting streak to 15 games with a single and a stolen base in the fifth inning. He doubled in a run in the seventh and later scored on Yordan Alvarez's ninth-inning blast. Dubon is slashing .343/.357/.403 with four extra-base hits and a 2:3 BB:K after his first multi-hit game since April 15.
