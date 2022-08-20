Dubon was diagnosed with left elbow discomfort after leaving Friday's game against Atlanta, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Dubon sustained the injury while attempting to make a catch at the outfield wall. He didn't start Friday but replaced Yordan Alvarez (illness) during the fifth inning and lined out in his lone plate appearance. Dubon had X-rays come back negative, per Rome, and should be considered day-to-day.