Astros' Mauricio Dubon: Exiting lineup Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dubon is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Phillies.
Dating back to June 15, Dubon has slashed .323/.382/.806 with four home runs and three walks over a stretch of nine games, but he may not be locked into an everyday role just yet. He'll take a seat Wednesday for the second time in four games, with his absence from the lineup opening up left field for Taylor Trammell while Jose Altuve covers the keystone.
