Dubon (hamstring) is starting Friday against the White Sox.
Dubon sat out Wednesday against the Angels after exiting Tuesday's matchup with left hamstring discomfort. However, he was able to recover during the Astros' day off Thursday and will lead off in the series opener at Guaranteed Rate Field. Over his last five games, he's hit .200 with two runs and four strikeouts.
