Dubon is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Mariners, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chroniclereports.

Dubon entered the All-Star break hitless in his last 10-at bats and has been on the bench in back-to-back games to open up the second half of the season. Once again, Joey Loperfido, Jake Meyers and Trey Cabbage will fill the outfield from left to right.