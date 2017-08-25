Stassi landed on the 10-day DL with left hand inflammation prior to Friday's game against the Angels.

It's not clear as to when Stassi injured his hand, but the 26-year-old will spend some time on the shelf while recovering from this minor injury. With the return of Evan Gattis (concussion) in a corresponding move, it's unlikely that Stassi will see too much time on the field during the rest of the season, but he will likely serve as the third catcher upon his return.