Astros' Mike Burrows: Back in rotation Wednesday

Burrows is slated to start Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

After having his turn in the rotation skipped over the weekend, Burrows was available out of the bullpen for the Astros' three-game series with the Guardians and tossed a scoreless inning in his lone relief appearance Friday. He'll now move back into a starting role during the upcoming week, but Burrows may need a strong showing in Toronto in order to maintain his spot in the rotation on a more permanent basis. Cristian Javier (shoulder) completed his fourth rehab start Sunday and could be ready to return from the 60-day injured list as soon as next weekend, which would appear to leave Burrows or Kai-Wei Teng most in danger of shifting to the bullpen.