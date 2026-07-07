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Astros' Mike Burrows: Demoted to Triple-A

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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The Astros optioned Burrows to Triple-A Sugar Land on Tuesday, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Burrows tied a season worst with seven earned runs allowed Monday against the Nationals, giving him a 6.84 ERA and 5.9 K/9 across his past 10 appearances. The right-hander was acquired from the Pirates during the offseason after posting a 3.94 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 97:31 K:BB over 96 innings during 2025, but he'll likely need to get back on track at Sugar Land before getting another look in the Astros' rotation.

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