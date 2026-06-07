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Astros' Mike Burrows: Hit hard in eighth loss

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Burrows (3-8) took the loss Sunday against the Athletics, allowing five runs (four earned) on eight hits and two walks in five innings. He struck out three.

Burrows has really struggled to keep the ball in the park this year, serving up two home runs in seven of his 13 starts. The 26-year-old right-hander has thrown at least five innings in all but one of his outings, but he's given up fewer than three runs just four times so far. Burrows will carry an underwhelming 5.77 ERA, 1.57 WHIP and 60:28 K:BB over 73.1 innings into his next scheduled appearance in Kansas City.

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