Astros' Mike Burrows: Inefficient in no-decision

Burrows didn't factor into the decision Saturday against the Royals after allowing five runs (four earned) on seven hits and two walks across five innings. He struck out five.

The five strikeouts were Burrows' best output in that category since he fanned six in a win over the Rangers on May 27, but that was the lone bright spot for the right-hander in this outing. He's given up at least four earned runs in five of his last six starts and owns a 6.95 ERA with a 1.72 WHIP over that stretch. Even more worrying is that his peripherals over that six-game span look troublesome, with a 6.1 K/9, 4.3 BB/9, and 2.7 HR/9. Burrows is scheduled to make his next start at home against the Guardians next weekend.