Astros' Mike Burrows: Making rehab start Friday

Burrows (elbow) will make a rehab start for Triple-A Sugar Land on Friday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Burrows tossed 55 pitches over three innings at Houston's complex Saturday, and as previously reported, he'll make his next appearance at Triple-A. He figures to need at least a few rehab starts for Sugar Land, and he may remain in the minors once deemed healthy, as the Astros had optioned him to Triple-A Sugar Land on July 7 before later placing him on the injured list, which nullified the demotion.