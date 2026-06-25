Astros' Mike Burrows: Posts quality start in no-decision

Burrows did not factor into the decision in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Blue Jays, allowing one run on two hits and one walk with three strikeouts over six innings.

Burrows allowed a run in the first inning but cruised from there, retiring the final seven batters he faced and logging his first quality start since May 27. The 26-year-old seems to have benefited from having his turn in the rotation skipped last time around after allowing 16 runs (13 earned) through his first three June starts. He'll carry a 5.48 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 69:31 K:BB across 85.1 innings this season into a home matchup with the Twins next week.