Astros' Mike Burrows: Reverts to IL

The Astros nullified Burrows' previous optional assignment to Triple-A Sugar Land and placed him on the 15-day injured list Monday due to right elbow neuritis, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Burrows didn't make any appearance for Sugar Land after being optioned to the affiliate last Tuesday, which enabled the team to reverse the prior transaction and place him on the IL instead. The right-hander has posted a 5.99 ERA, 1.55 WHIP and 75:35 K:BB across 94.2 innings over his 18 appearances (17 starts) with Houston this season, and he'll likely be headed back to Sugar Land once he fully recovers from the elbow injury.