Astros' Mike Burrows: Week away from mound work

General manager Dana Brown said Wednesday that Burrows (elbow) is expected to begin throwing off a mound within the next 7-to-10 days, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Burrows was placed on the injured list Monday due to right elbow neuritis. He remains without an official timeline, though the fact that he's at least a week out from resuming bullpen work suggests that he won't be ready to return after the 15-day minimum. Once he's healthy, the Astros are likely to option him back to Triple-A Sugar Land.