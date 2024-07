The Astros placed Tamarez on the development list Thursday, Kenny Van Doren of MLB Pipeline reports.

Tamarez entered the season as one of Houston's better pitching prospects, but he struggled mightily with Triple-A Sugar Land and shifted to a relief role starting June 8. Even from that point, he's posted a 10.38 ERA and 2.08 WHIP, so the Astros are giving Tamarez some time to reset in the hopes of resurrecting his development.