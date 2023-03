Tamarez was re-assigned to minor league camp Tuesday by the Astros, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Tamarez is one of the best pitching prospects in the Houston system, and the right-hander struck out 142 hitters in 121.1 innings of work for Double-A Corpus Christi and Triple-A Sugar Land. The right-hander will start the 2023 season in the minors, but with two plus pitches, could help Houston before the end of the year.