Astros' Nick Allen: Exits Sunday's game

Allen was removed from Sunday's game against the Athletics due to an apparent leg injury, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Allen appeared to sustain the injury while running to first base on a single in the bottom of the third inning. He left the game with a trainer, and the Astros should have an update on Allen's status once he undergoes more tests. Taylor Trammell replaced Allen as a pinch runner, and the former will stay in the game in left field after Brice Matthews was moved to second base.