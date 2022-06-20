Montero allowed one hit and struck out one across a scoreless seventh inning to earn a hold Sunday against the White Sox.

Montero struggled for a brief stretch in early June, allowing five earned runs across four appearances that spanned four innings. However, he's gotten back on track in his last two outings, allowing only a hit and a walk while striking out two across two scoreless frames. Montero has been excellent for the balance of the season, maintaining a 2.03 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 27:9 K:BB to go along with nine holds across 26.2 innings.