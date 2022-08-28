Montero recorded the save Sunday against Baltimore, allowing a run on three hits while striking out two in the ninth inning of a 3-1 victory.

Montero gave up a double to Anthony Santander and an RBI single to Austin Hays to account for Baltimore's first run of the game. After another single and with the winning run at the plate, the 31-year-old punched out Rougned Odor on a 3-2 pitch to end the game. With Ryan Pressly (neck) out, Montero has received the last two save chances for Houston and has nine saves on the year. Pressly will be out until at least Sept. 6 and Montero is likely to get the bulk of the save opportunities in his absence.