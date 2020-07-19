Manager Dusty Baker said Sunday that "we're not sure" whether Osuna (not injury related) will be ready for Opening Day, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Osuna was late to camp and still hasn't thrown off a mound ahead of the start of the regular season Friday. Baker stressed that the closer's slow start isn't due to an injury, but he expressed some uncertainty about his status for Opening Day. If the right-hander is unable for the start of the season, Ryan Pressly (finger) could handle the closing duties if he recovers from a finger blister.