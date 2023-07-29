Pressly (3-3) took the loss in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Rays. He allowed one run on two hits without a walk or a strikeout over one inning.

Astros manager Dusty Baker turned to his closer in the ninth inning with the game tied 3-3, and Pressly proceeded to put the tying in scoring position right away on a Jose Siri double. Pressly couldn't strand him and was ultimately stuck with the loss. He's in a bit of a rough patch right now, but provided there is no injury behind his recent struggles, Pressly should remain the top endgamer in Houston.