Pressly struck out two in a perfect ninth inning Wednesday to record his 14th save of the season in a 10-8 win over the Mets.

Both pitching staffs struggled in this one, combining for 16 walks, two hit by pitches and two wild pitches, but Pressly was unaffected by the general malaise. After a stretch in late May and June that saw the veteran reliever cough up runs in six of seven appearances, he's now kept the opposition off the board in three straight, leaving him with a 3.16 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 34:7 K:BB through 31.1 innings on the year.