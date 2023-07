Pressly walked one and struck out one in a scoreless and hitless inning to earn the save in Friday's 6-4 win over the Athletics.

Pressly has put up a pair of scoreless outings to bounce back from giving up four runs (three earned) over his previous two innings. While he's been a little unsteady following the All-Star break, he's in little danger of losing his closer job. He's 23-for-27 in save chances with a 2.84 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 49:9 K:BB through 44.1 innings this season.