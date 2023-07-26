Pressly recorded the save Tuesday against the Rangers after he allowed two runs on two hits during the ninth inning. He did not strike out or walk a batter.

The right-hander took the mound in the ninth inning with a 4-1 advantage, and Mitch Garver attempted to spark a comeback with a two-run homer. It's the 24th save of the season in 28 tries for Pressly, though he's given up six runs (five earned) across his past six outings. The 34-year-old's status as Houston's closer should be safe given his 3.11 ERA for the year, but manager Dusty Baker could try to avoid using him for Wednesday's series finale since Pressly has pitched the past two days. If that's the case, Bryan Abreu or Hector Neris would likely be called upon in a save chance.