Pressly allowed four runs on four hits over two-thirds of an inning to take a blown save in Friday's 4-1 loss to the Tigers.

Pressly struck out the first two batters of the ninth inning as he looked to preserve a one-run lead. It wasn't meant to be, as he gave up three consecutive singles, the third one being a broken-bat single from Javier Baez which plated the tying run. Then came the nail in the coffin in the form of a Parker Meadows walk-off, three run home run. Pressly finished out July in a rut but had been unscored upon in his first seven appearances in August before this bump in the road.