Pressly threw off flat ground Friday while wearing a protective sleeve on his injured right knee, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Pressly has seemed to be close to a return to action for the last several days, but the Astros have yet to announce when he'll be activated from the injured list. He continues to be able to throw, but the fact that he's wearing a protective sleeve backs up the idea that he's still not 100 percent.