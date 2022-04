Stanek is experiencing some tightness in his back Saturday but is available to pitch against the Mariners, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Save chances are available temporarily in Houston with Ryan Pressly on the injured list due to right knee inflammation. Stanek is one of the top candidates for those opportunities but might not get them if he's not at full strength, especially as he may be behind Hector Neris on the depth chart even if fully healthy.