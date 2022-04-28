Stanek allowed one run on one hit and one walk while striking out one in one inning to record a save against the Rangers on Wednesday.

With Ryan Pressly (knee) on the injured list, fantasy managers have been eager to see who would notch Houston's first save in his stead. Hector Neris has been a popular pickup, but he pitched the eighth and registered a hold Wednesday, with Stanek given the opportunity to close things out in the ninth. The right-hander made things interesting, allowing a run on a walk and a double before striking out Kole Calhoun with the tying run on third base to end the game. Pressly may not be far from a return, and Stanek isn't a lock for the team's next save opportunity while the No. 1 closer is out, so the latter is only a speculative short-term pickup in fantasy.