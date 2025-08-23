The Astros designated Dubin for assignment Saturday, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Dubin has had an injury-plagued campaign, as he's dealt with separate shoulder, ankle and forearm issues at points this season. The right-hander has struggled during his time with Houston, posting a 5.61 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 21:8 K:BB over 25.2 innings. AJ Blubaugh was called up from Triple-A Sugar Land in a corresponding move, but perhaps the more important aspect of Dubin being DFA'd is that it opens up a spot on the Astros' 40-man roster. That spot will likely go to Yordan Alvarez (hand), who is close to being activated from the 60-day IL.