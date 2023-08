Dubin (undisclosed) has struck out seven while allowing two earned runs on two hits and three walks over 4.1 innings across two appearances since being reinstated from Triple-A Sugar Land's 7-day injured list Aug. 17.

Dubin had been sidelined for about three weeks with the unspecified injury. The 27-year-old right-hander made three appearances for Houston earlier this season but has otherwise spent the 2023 campaign at Sugar Land, pitching to a 6.64 ERA and 1.57 WHIP over 42 innings.