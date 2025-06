The Brewers traded Clarke to the Astros on Tuesday, Francys Romero of BeisbolFR.com reports.

Clarke has spent the entire season at Triple-A Nashville, where he's slashed .216/.352/.358 with six homers, 16 RBI and 18 runs scored across 182 plate appearances. He doesn't have a 40-man spot, so he'll fill in as organizational depth at first base upon joining the Astros.