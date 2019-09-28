Harris struck out the side on nine pitches in the eighth inning of Friday's 4-0 win over the Angels.

Harris tossed a so-called immaculate inning, the sixth time it has occurred in Astros history and the first since Brandon Backe in 2004. He has sparkled in 2019 with a career-best 1.51 ERA while recording 26 holds. Harris and Ryan Pressly make a formidable setup crew for the Astros.