Alvarez (oblique/illness) worked out in Houston on Saturday and is feeling better, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

It is not clear, however, when he will be ready to begin a rehab assignment. Alvarez had been slated to start playing in rehab games with Triple-A Sugar Land on Friday but has been delayed due to illness. It shouldn't be long before he's game-ready, with a return to the Astros' lineup coming shortly after.