Alvarez (oblique/illness) worked out in Houston on Saturday and is feeling better, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.
It is not clear, however, when he will be ready to begin a rehab assignment. Alvarez had been slated to start playing in rehab games with Triple-A Sugar Land on Friday but has been delayed due to illness. It shouldn't be long before he's game-ready, with a return to the Astros' lineup coming shortly after.
More News
-
Astros' Yordan Alvarez: Rehab assignment delayed•
-
Astros' Yordan Alvarez: Beginning rehab assignment•
-
Astros' Yordan Alvarez: Closing in on rehab assignment•
-
Astros' Yordan Alvarez: Takes on-field batting practice•
-
Astros' Yordan Alvarez: Hits in cage•
-
Astros' Yordan Alvarez: Advances to hitting drills•