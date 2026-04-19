Astros' Yordan Alvarez: Goes deep again in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Alvarez went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Sunday's 7-5 extra-inning loss to the Cardinals.
Alvarez homered for the third time in as many games in the bottom of the eighth inning. He's in the midst of a six-game hit streak that includes seven-extra base hits, seven RBI and seven runs scored. The 28-year-old slugger leads the majors with 10 long balls to go along with a 1.261 OPS, 21 RBI, 19 runs scored and a steal across 104 plate appearances in the early going.
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