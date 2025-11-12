General manager Dana Brown said Wednesday that Alvarez (ankle) has begun jogging at roughly 70 percent intensity, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Alvarez suffered a severe left ankle sprain during the final weeks of the regular season. Brown's comments indicate that the 28-year-old is coming along nicely in his recovery, and the GM added that he expects Alvarez to be ready to go by the start of spring training. The righty-hitting slugger also missed significant time in 2025 due to a fracture in his right hand and finished the season with just a .797 OPS across 199 plate appearances.