default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

General manager Dana Brown said Wednesday that Alvarez (ankle) has begun jogging at roughly 70 percent intensity, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Alvarez suffered a severe left ankle sprain during the final weeks of the regular season. Brown's comments indicate that the 28-year-old is coming along nicely in his recovery, and the GM added that he expects Alvarez to be ready to go by the start of spring training. The righty-hitting slugger also missed significant time in 2025 due to a fracture in his right hand and finished the season with just a .797 OPS across 199 plate appearances.

More News