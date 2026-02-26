Astros manager Joe Espada said Thursday that Alvarez will make his Grapefruit League debut next week, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Alvarez is being eased into game action this spring following last year's injury issues, but he is considered fully healthy. The Astros plan for the slugger to spend most of his time in the designated hitter slot this season in hopes that it will help keep him healthy, but Alvarez should still see the occasional start in left field.