Puk (3-1) earned the win in Wednesday's extra-inning victory over the Marlins, firing a scoreless 10th inning in which he issued a walk and recorded two strikeouts.

Puk preserved a 2-2 tie in the top half of the 10th with a solid 17-pitch inning, and he was rewarded for his efforts in the home half of the frame when Skye Bolt plated the winning run with a sacrifice fly. The big left-hander had last recorded a decision, also a win, back in the final game before the All-Star break July 17, but he'd generated three saves and six holds over that span. Puk's scoreless effort Wednesday also represented a solid rebound after he was tagged for two runs over two-thirds of an inning by the Mariners in his prior appearance Sunday.