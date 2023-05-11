Martinez (elbow) made a rehab appearance for Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday, covering 1.2 innings while allowing one earned run on three hits and two walks.

The Athletics are likely planning to have Martinez work as a multi-inning reliever upon his return from the 15-day injured list, and the fact that he built up to 37 pitches Tuesday could mean that he won't require any further rehab appearances prior to being activated. Before landing on the IL with a right elbow strain, Martinez logged a 6.75 ERA and 1.38 WHIP in 17.1 innings out of the Oakland bullpen.