The Athletics recalled Basso from Double-A Midland on Tuesday.

Despite being lit up for nine earned runs over 2.1 innings in his debut for Triple-A Las Vegas before being moved back to Midland, Basso will make the jump to the majors. He's been far more effective over his six starts for Midland this season, logging a 2.84 ERA and 1.00 WHIP in 25.1 innings. Basso will join the 26-man active roster as a replacement for reliever Easton Lucas, but if he's not needed out of the bullpen over the next couple of days, Basso could be called upon to make a spot start this weekend in Kansas City. Alex Wood remains on the active roster but is tending to a shoulder issue that could force him to the injured list, in which case Basso, Mitch Spence or Kyle Muller would likely be the top candidates to fill his spot in the rotation.