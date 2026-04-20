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Rooker (oblique) has begun a hitting progression, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

It's a big step for the 31-year-old, though there remains no timetable for his return to the active roster. Rooker has been shelved for the past week-and-a-half with a right oblique strain and could need a few rehab games before returning to the Athletics' lineup.

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