Athletics' Brent Rooker: Blasts first spring homer
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rooker went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run and an additional RBI in Thursday's Cactus League win over the Rangers.
Rooker went deep for the first time this spring, launching a Cal Quantrill slider over the fence in the second inning after driving in a run with a single in his first at-bat. The 31-year-old has established himself as one of baseball's premier sluggers, tallying 30-plus homers in each of the past three seasons while posting an OPS north of .800 in all three campaigns.
