Rooker went 3-for-4 with a solo homer in Wednesday's win over the Angels.

Rooker singled in his second at-bat before adding a leadoff homer in the bottom of the sixth to extend Oakland's lead to four runs. The outfielder went on to reach three times in the contest, posting multiple hits for the third time in his last six games. Rooker has also homered in two straight and in four of his last seven games overall. Over that latter stretch he's batting .370 (10-for-27) with five RBI and four runs scored.